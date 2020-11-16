Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Above average warmth is in the forecast all week!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day and the week with chilly temps in the 20s but abundant sunshine will send us to near 60 for an afternoon high!

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll still be able to warm even though there will be a strong northwest wind gusting to near 35 mph this afternoon. Just enough of a wind to be pesky once again.

Wind gusts to 35 mph
Wind gusts to 35 mph(WOWT)

Several windy days are likely through Wednesday this week as temps stay much warmer than average! Wednesday will likely have the strongest winds with SSW gusts to near 40 mph possible.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

