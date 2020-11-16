Planning a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanksgiving is next week and many of us are wondering how to celebrate safely.

This week, 6 News is on your side answering your questions and bringing you advice from experts on ways to protect yourself and your family.

During a typical year, Thanksgiving is a day filled with laughter and food at Metta West’s house.

“We get together with family, some that even travels from out of town and share food and spend the whole day together," West explained.

She shared that the “pandemic has challenged {them} in a lot of ways," including making them readjusting their holiday plans.

“We, first and foremost, need to be nimble," West said. "We need to be ready to change plans at a moment’s notice.”

Right now, West is hoping the weather on Thanksgiving cooperates so they can sit outside and eat. But, she has a backup plan.

“We might just be boxing up our meals and taking them home and eating them in our own households," she said.

In terms of their guest list, they’re maxing out at 10 people and no on is traveling in from out of town.

Her plans fall in line with Dr. Adi Pour’s recommendations she laid out during a one on one chat with 6 News.

“If you only do it with your household members that’s probably the safest way to go," Dr. Pour said.

The Douglas County Health Director said if you really want to expand who’s coming, you can quarantine yourself and your guests for 14 days before Thanksgiving. She also suggested it might be wise to quarantine afterward as well.

It’s not just who’s there, Dr. Pour says this year, planning where your dinner will take place is important.

“Are you able to open some windows there? Are you able to use the largest room in your house so that you have better ventilation," Dr. Pour said.

We chatted with Dr. Pour about the days leading up to Thanksgiving and tips she has on safe shopping.

“Can you consider to shop online so that not in the two days before you go to the grocery store or you go to any events where there are a lot of people there, where the risks of you being infected is even higher," Dr. Pour said.

The biggest take away she hopes people keep in mind this year is that our actions have a domino effect.

How we act in the days leading up to and on Thanksgiving will have an impact, that’s what West is keeping at the front of her mind.

“If we can stay safe this year, we will have many Thanksgivings to come," West said. "If we are reckless, we’ve seen the death rates and all that. We don’t want to have something like that in our family or in our community. We don’t want to see that so we’re looking at the big picture.”

