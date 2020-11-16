Omaha organization promotes organ donations among minority groups

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new generation of Nebraska minorities are getting the word out when it comes to organ donations.

There’s a stigma among African-Americans and Hispanics.

The numbers are disproportionate when it comes to organ donations and recipients among minorities.

Generations of misinformation are to blame.

A new generation of organ donors are speaking out across Omaha to inform minority groups that organ donations can save lives.

The Live on Nebraska campaign says 60 percent of people waiting for an organ transplant are minorities yet the number of minorities registered to donate are below the average number.

Organ recipients who spoke with 6 News say compatibility is critical.

“It has a lot to do with our tissue type and the likelihood of the same genes,” said Mercedes Aguilar, an organ recipient.

Recipients say breaking the stigma is as simple as starting a conversation and signing up to register when getting a driver’s license.

Experts say reaching out and informing minorities is the key to the stigma that’s spanned generations.

Live on Nebraska says 42 percent of Caucasian patients were registered since 2011.

The rate for African-Americans and Hispanics is below 20 percent.

