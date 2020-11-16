Advertisement

Omaha organization promotes organ donations among minority groups

By Alex McLoon
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new generation of Nebraska minorities are getting the word out when it comes to organ donations.

There’s a stigma among African-Americans and Hispanics.

The numbers are disproportionate when it comes to organ donations and recipients among minorities.

Generations of misinformation are to blame.

A new generation of organ donors are speaking out across Omaha to inform minority groups that organ donations can save lives.

The Live on Nebraska campaign says 60 percent of people waiting for an organ transplant are minorities yet the number of minorities registered to donate are below the average number.

Organ recipients who spoke with 6 News say compatibility is critical.

“It has a lot to do with our tissue type and the likelihood of the same genes,” said Mercedes Aguilar, an organ recipient.

Recipients say breaking the stigma is as simple as starting a conversation and signing up to register when getting a driver’s license.

Experts say reaching out and informing minorities is the key to the stigma that’s spanned generations.

Live on Nebraska says 42 percent of Caucasian patients were registered since 2011.

The rate for African-Americans and Hispanics is below 20 percent.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-vee 180th & Q
Omaha Police, Hy-Vee respond to planned anti-mask event this weekend
(MGN)
Saturday Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: Record new cases in Douglas County, one death in Lancaster County
A plea for public support from the frontlines; 6 News spoke with a Nebraska Medicine nurse in...
ICU nurse calls on Nebraskans to step up amid surge of COVID cases
Pictures posted to Bushwacker’s Facebook pages are drawing criticism.
Outside reach of Omaha mask ordinance, Bushwackers draws criticism over crowded bar pictures
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts conducts a news conference remotely on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The...
Ricketts gives Nebraska a look at possible COVID-19 restrictions, puts hold on elective surgeries

Latest News

Above-average highs this workweek!
Mallory’s Sunday Evening Forecast: Above-average highs return for the workweek!
Police have announced three arrests in connection to a homicide early Sunday near 39th and Lake...
3 arrests made in early Sunday homicide near Erskine Park
Sunday, November 15th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Christine Matrangos usually offers pictures with Santa in her studio -- but this year she’s...
Speaking with Santa during the pandemic