OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire responded to a multi-family dwelling Monday morning near 112th and Maple streets for a working fire.

The fire was coming from a garden-level window and once extinguished, displaced three occupants.

According to a release, the fire was due to unsupervised smoking materials and incense sticks.

