Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz to retire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz will retire in Dec. 11, according to a statement issued by the Mayor’s office on Monday, after 23 years of leading the law department.

Kratz was hired by Mayor Hal Daub and has served under Mayors Mike Fahey, Jim Suttle and Jean Stothert.

“Paul has been an important advisor, negotiator and taxpayer advocate for more than two decades,” Stothert said. “He has guided mayors and city councils to decisions that make Omaha the great and growing city it is today.”

Kratz graduated from the University of Nebraska Law School in 1975 and was a partner with McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp P.C. prior to becoming city attorney.

“I have been fortunate as the city attorney to be involved in some of the most significant city initiated development projects such as the arena/convention center, the city-owned Hilton hotel, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, TD Ameritrade Park and the long-running College World Series contract,” Kratz stated.

An interim city attorney will be named by Stothert as a search begins to find a replacement.

