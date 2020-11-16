Advertisement

Nebraska Republican Party backs flagged tweet from Trump on election result

President Trump spoke from the Rose Garden on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Republican Party on Monday retweeted President Trump’s claim that he won the election with that very phrase: “He won the election," marking the first time the state party had put its own verified account fully behind a flagged post from the president.

Trump has held firm to his claim that he won the presidential race against Joe Biden, an assertion he first made during a Nov. 5 news conference while several key states were still considered “undecided” and neither candidate had crossed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to clinch the election.

The president has tweeted several times since then that he thought the election was rigged, and legal action is still pending in a handful of states. Several of his tweets since Election Day — including the one Monday morning that read only “I won the Election!" — have been flagged or even block by Twitter, citing misinformation contained in the post.

The state GOP’s official social media accounts has been posting and retweeting supportive comments of local and state Republicans as well as support for Trump’s election results disputes. It has also retweeted a handful of other flagged Trump tweets.

We aren’t quitting or stepping back.

Posted by Nebraska Republican Party on Monday, November 9, 2020

