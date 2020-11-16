Monday with Scott Frost, Luke McCaffrey and the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No doubt the body language was all very positive at practice this morning off the win against Penn State. Important to consider the players said the same thing last week after the loss at Northwestern. A good Monday attitude a week ago led to a win against Penn State and that’s the goal heading into the Illinois game.

Scott Frost said you can’t win one and then relax, need to work harder.

As far as Luke McCaffrey handling a full game performance review, Scott said he takes coaching very well, he basically lives in the football office. Luke says he wants to be cleaner and more efficient. He also also says the Penn State win creates positivity and the Huskers need to carry that energy to the next game. Yes by the way, his brother Christian called to congratulate Luke this past weekend.

Dicaprio Bottle shares a similar sentiment on improvement says the guys feel better off a win even though it wasn’t perfect. There are lessons to learn in a win, that’s what they are doing this week. Plus continuing to focus on the little things that helped the secondary in those two fourth quarter, fourth down stops against the Nittany Lions.

Ty Robinson says the defensive unit has made progress, he can see it despite the 1-2 record. Trust is stronger and chemistry is stronger.

Scott Frost also says the unit it more sound and playing with the type passion he likes. While also making the point, he’s rebuilding the program and there are players learning the schemes.

Cam Jurgens says he’ll continue to work toward being a 100% accurate with the snaps, adding sometimes he gets excited.

