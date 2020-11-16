Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths and 282 new cases Monday bringing the community total to 30,769 cases.

A man in his 50s has passed bringing the community total to 271.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,205.

UNMC faculty, staff and students on the Omaha campus will be able to receive free COVID-19 testing prior to Thanksgiving. As a reminder, a negative test is not a free pass to disregard public health protocols.https://t.co/ERFoGhY4Rq — University of Nebraska Medical Center (@unmc) November 16, 2020

Our nurses continue to fight the battle. Here's what they want you to know. #nursesrock #NEMEDSTRONG pic.twitter.com/BWb9ot1WDp — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 16, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

