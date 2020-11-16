Mallory’s Sunday Evening Forecast: Above-average highs return for the workweek!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy weekend, a pleasant workweek is ahead!
Saturday, temperatures warmed into the upper-50s in the Omaha Metro. Behind a cold front, winds really cranked up, with Eppley reporting a peak gust of 59 mph Saturday night! Sunday remained windy, but didn’t quite hit wind advisory criteria. Plentiful sunshine returned with highs near 50° - very typical for mid-November.
Winds will continue to back off tonight, with clear skies and lows in the upper-20s and lower-30s.
Mostly sunny skies are in store for the next several days, with highs Monday near 60°. Winds will start off calm, but will pick up from the WNW during the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph.
Temperatures will take a step back into the lower-50s Tuesday before highs in the mid to upper-60s return Wednesday into Thursday! Winds will be gusty yet again Wednesday.
Rain holds off until Friday night, with a rainy Saturday and Sunday morning in store. Highs will drop back into the 40s behind the rain as well.
