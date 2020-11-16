Mallory’s Sunday Evening Forecast: Above-average highs return for the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy weekend, a pleasant workweek is ahead!

Saturday, temperatures warmed into the upper-50s in the Omaha Metro. Behind a cold front, winds really cranked up, with Eppley reporting a peak gust of 59 mph Saturday night! Sunday remained windy, but didn’t quite hit wind advisory criteria. Plentiful sunshine returned with highs near 50° - very typical for mid-November.

Winds will continue to back off tonight, with clear skies and lows in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Mostly sunny skies are in store for the next several days, with highs Monday near 60°. Winds will start off calm, but will pick up from the WNW during the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph.

Winds pick back up again Monday afternoon (WOWT)

Temperatures will take a step back into the lower-50s Tuesday before highs in the mid to upper-60s return Wednesday into Thursday! Winds will be gusty yet again Wednesday.

Rain holds off until Friday night, with a rainy Saturday and Sunday morning in store. Highs will drop back into the 40s behind the rain as well.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

