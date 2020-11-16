It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

Oconee Brewing Company has done a BIG thing! An "all the way" kind of HUGE thing!!



We are proud to announce the upcoming release of our collaboration with @WaffleHouse - Bacon & Kegs bacon infused red ale!#gabeer #baconandkegs #wafflehouse pic.twitter.com/7k6Xm9SR3o — oconeebrewingco (@oconeebrewingco) November 13, 2020

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.