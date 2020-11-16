Advertisement

LIVE AT 6:05PM: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give COVID-19 update

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a brief update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 6:05 p.m. Monday.

According to a Monday news release, the governor will speak for approximately 10 minutes to “announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources, and healthcare workers.”

Watch the update in our livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Thea Pettiford, Shaquia Pettiford and Prentis Reddick.
3 arrests made in early Sunday homicide near Erskine Park
(MGN)
Sunday Nov. 15 COVID-19 update: 333 new cases in Douglas County
(MGN)
Saturday Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: Record new cases in Douglas County, one death in Lancaster County
A plea for public support from the frontlines; 6 News spoke with a Nebraska Medicine nurse in...
ICU nurse calls on Nebraskans to step up amid surge of COVID cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts conducts a news conference remotely on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The...
Ricketts gives Nebraska a look at possible COVID-19 restrictions, puts hold on elective surgeries

Latest News

Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks talking about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine getting...
Moderna could have vaccine by end of year, official says
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: 282 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff