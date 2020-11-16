LIVE AT 6:05PM: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give COVID-19 update

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a brief update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 6:05 p.m. Monday.

According to a Monday news release, the governor will speak for approximately 10 minutes to “announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources, and healthcare workers.”

