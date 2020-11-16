Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Thea Pettiford, Shaquia Pettiford and Prentis Reddick.
3 arrests made in early Sunday homicide near Erskine Park
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives COVID-19 update from quarantine on Monday morning, Nov. 16,...
Ricketts reiterates possibility of COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations continue to rise
(MGN)
Sunday Nov. 15 COVID-19 update: 333 new cases in Douglas County
(MGN)
Saturday Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: Record new cases in Douglas County, one death in Lancaster County
A plea for public support from the frontlines; 6 News spoke with a Nebraska Medicine nurse in...
ICU nurse calls on Nebraskans to step up amid surge of COVID cases

Latest News

Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool evening, more warmth this week
Breezy and cool evening, more warmth this week
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts on cities' authority to adopt mask mandates
State Sen. Justin Wayne argues cities can issue face mask ordinances despite Gov. Ricketts' claims