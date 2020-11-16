David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool evening, more warmth this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sunny and mild morning turned quite breezy and cool this afternoon as northwest winds kicked in. Winds have gusted over 30mph at times, and will stay breezy through early evening. Winds will die down by late evening, with light winds expected overnight. Temperatures will cool down quickly, dropping back into the 40s by 6pm, and 30s by 10pm. Overnight lows likely fall into the upper 20s around the metro with clear skies.

After a cool start, we will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday helping to boost temperatures back above average. It will be slightly cooler than today, but we should still top out in the middle 50s which is about 5 degrees above average. Southeast winds will kick back up during the afternoon, with a few gusts over 25mph possible. The warm up continues into the middle of the week. Winds are a little lighter on Wednesday, but high temperatures jump way above average for November. We should warm into the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday, with lows 70s possible on Thursday.

Our next storm system brings to approach the area on Friday. We will stay dry Friday, but clouds will be thickening up throughout the day leading to a cooler afternoon with highs in the 50s. Rain chances increase Friday night, with on and off showers throughout most of Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler, but still typical for this time of year sitting in the 40s for most of the day. Showers may linger Saturday night, drying out on Sunday. However clouds stick around keeping high temperatures in the 40s. More sunshine and mild weather returns for early next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.