Sunday Nov. 15 COVID-19 update: 333 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths and 333 new cases Sunday bringing the community total to 30,487 cases.

The number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Douglas County remains at 270.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,077.

Yes, do look out for one another by minimizing the chance for spread. Crisis standards of care are enacted when there aren’t enough resources to meet the needs. The least likely to survive are kept comfortable while lifesaving treatment goes to less ill. #maskup #InThisTogether https://t.co/SN9oUGZSlh — Gary Gorby (@GaryGorby) November 15, 2020

Dr. James Lawler reviews CDC's latest masking report indicating: “Cloth masks can prevent shedding from people who are infected…these masks now clearly have filtering capacity that protects the wearer themselves from being infected.”



Watch in entirety: https://t.co/jbci3s0MDQ pic.twitter.com/1iDg3QlFpB — UNMC Global Center for Health Security (@UNMC_GCHS) November 13, 2020

