Sunday Nov. 15 COVID-19 update: 333 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths and 333 new cases Sunday bringing the community total to 30,487 cases.

The number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Douglas County remains at 270.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,077.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

