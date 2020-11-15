Omaha Police investigating homicide near Erksine Park, victim identified

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 30-year-old man was found deceased early Sunday while the matter is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The Omaha Police Department reported responding to a shooting call near 39th and Lake Streets at 3:11 a.m.

At the scene, investigators located Loyal Brown III, who was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of $25,000.

