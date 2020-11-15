Nugent: Nothing to be ashamed about with this 1-2 record

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hasn’t lost to team anybody else beat. After dropping Penn State to 0-4 the Huskers have only beaten teams on their schedule that others have beat as well. In other words, it’s a hard schedule to start, 1-2 isn’t too shabby.

After this weekend the two teams that handed the Huskers L’s are a combined 7-0. Based solely on record NU hasn’t played any middle of the road teams yet. Although you can make the cause the Nittany Lions are one.

“Penn State is the best team with that record that I’ve ever seen,” said Scott Frost.

There’s something too it, Penn State has two losses to two top ten teams, Ohio State and Indiana.

We saw it this weekend, they are more than capable. Two mistakes, just two plays were the difference in this game. The Cam Taylor-Britt interception that led to three points and the Deontai Williams sack, strip and score. Those two plays alone cost the Nittany Lions ten points. In a way they looked like the Huskers last weekend, they had more yards here like Nebraska did last week, they simply did not cash in on their opportunities. The margin for error is tiny once you make errors.

I believe Penn State is more of a middle of road Big Ten team and that was a good win.

The Huskers should be 2-2 headed to Iowa on Black Friday. Illinois comes to Memorial Stadium next week, and they are not a middle of the road Big Ten team. They did beat an improved Rutgers team late, but Nebraska is the clear favorite. The Huskers will have a chance to keep the trend intact, which is beating Big Ten teams that Big Ten teams have beat.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.