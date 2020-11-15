North Omaha art gallery helps artists during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha art gallery is helping local artists get by in the pandemic.

COVID-19 has closed art spaces and kept artists from sharing their work.

When you pass by The Union For Contemporary Art at 24th and Lake Streets, you’ll see the latest work from a woman who’s not only looking to spread her message but gain exposure during the pandemic.

Patty Talbert’s work titled “Little Reflections,” is part of the Uplift and Elevate series, where the Union raised funds during the Black Lives Matter poster printing campaign and gave the money to local Black artists.

Patty’s also one of five artists in the Union’s fellowship program that provides a studio, materials stipend, and professional development through the year.

“I actually don’t know if people realize the talent that we have in Omaha. It’s huge. We have fabulous artists here, and that’s why I think it’s nice for this to be in the window," she said.

Patty says this year has put a spotlight on hardships minorities face but that “Little Reflections,” is a reminder that we’re all human.

Thanks to the Union, Patty can spread her message.

Little reflections will be on display until Dec. 6.

