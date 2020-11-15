Advertisement

Metro restaurant closes dine in services to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community

“There’s ten million reasons. If anyone were to ever get sick from coming here it would...
“There’s ten million reasons. If anyone were to ever get sick from coming here it would devastate my wife and myself. We built this place from the ground up. We’ve built it up over ten years and to have someone get sick or worse, I can’t even imagine,” says Paul Urban, Owner of Block 16.(Ashly Richardson)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -As the county shatters single-day case numbers...again, a metro restaurant is now making the choice to shut down their dinning room.

Paul urban and his wife own Block 16 near 16th and Farnam streets.

Urban says they made the difficult decision to stop dine in service here because covid-19 cases keep climbing locally.

“There’s ten million reasons. If anyone were to ever get sick from coming here it would devastate my wife and myself. We built this place from the ground up. We’ve built it up over ten years and to have someone get sick or worse, I can’t even imagine,” says Paul Urban, Owner of Block 16.

Right now the dining room is completely empty.

Despite being allowed to stay open-- Urban says he had to do this.

"This is a very small restaurant. We get crowded quickly and to realistically follow the guideline that are set in place, it doesn’t make sense for us,” says Urban.

Just hours after making the call to stop dine in services customers started reaching out to urban.

“It’s been great. Everybody has just been like thank you, you know,” says Urban.

Now, things will go to just carry out or curbside so block 16 can do their part to slow the spread.

It’s a message nearby businesses are also spreading.

Urban says we will all get through this together if we all do our part.

“When you look at other fields of work out there first responders, front line workers, we have so little to complain about. We just have to keep holding on and mask up and we’ll get through it,” says Urban.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-vee 180th & Q
Omaha Police, Hy-Vee respond to planned anti-mask event this weekend
Pictures posted to Bushwacker’s Facebook pages are drawing criticism.
Outside reach of Omaha mask ordinance, Bushwackers draws criticism over crowded bar pictures
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts conducts a news conference remotely on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The...
Ricketts gives Nebraska a look at possible COVID-19 restrictions, puts hold on elective surgeries
Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag
“We are on a steep curve,” Pour said, noting her alarm at the fact that Douglas County has...
Omaha, Douglas County officials urge COVID-19 guideline compliance

Latest News

A north Omaha art gallery is helping local artists get by in the pandemic.
North Omaha art gallery helps artists during pandemic
Gusty winds Saturday night and Sunday morning
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Very windy overnight with a few light showers
Saturday, November 14th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
On Saturday, Salem Baptist Church is hoping to spread warmth and joy through their Warm Hearts,...
Warm Hearts, Warm Hands