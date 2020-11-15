Metro restaurant closes dine in services to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -As the county shatters single-day case numbers...again, a metro restaurant is now making the choice to shut down their dinning room.

Paul urban and his wife own Block 16 near 16th and Farnam streets.

Urban says they made the difficult decision to stop dine in service here because covid-19 cases keep climbing locally.

“There’s ten million reasons. If anyone were to ever get sick from coming here it would devastate my wife and myself. We built this place from the ground up. We’ve built it up over ten years and to have someone get sick or worse, I can’t even imagine,” says Paul Urban, Owner of Block 16.

Right now the dining room is completely empty.

Despite being allowed to stay open-- Urban says he had to do this.

"This is a very small restaurant. We get crowded quickly and to realistically follow the guideline that are set in place, it doesn’t make sense for us,” says Urban.

Just hours after making the call to stop dine in services customers started reaching out to urban.

“It’s been great. Everybody has just been like thank you, you know,” says Urban.

Now, things will go to just carry out or curbside so block 16 can do their part to slow the spread.

It’s a message nearby businesses are also spreading.

Urban says we will all get through this together if we all do our part.

“When you look at other fields of work out there first responders, front line workers, we have so little to complain about. We just have to keep holding on and mask up and we’ll get through it,” says Urban.

