Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunny, cooler, and still a bit windy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started off with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with mostly clear skies in the Metro. We saw intermittent periods of sunshine and cloud cover, with highs topping out in the upper-50s in Omaha. Where there was more sunshine near the Kansas border, temperatures warmed into the mid-60s. To the northwest of Omaha – where snow is still on the ground – temperatures just topped out in the lower-40s.

Winds really cranked up behind a cold front Saturday night, with gusts over 50 mph in spots! Light rain moved through quickly, with clouds decreasing behind. Temperatures dropped into the mid-30s by early Sunday.

Staying gusty Sunday morning (WOWT)

Sunshine returns Sunday, but winds will still be gusty – especially in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph likely, before decreasing for the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will just top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s, very typical for this time of year.

Dry and breezy conditions continue for the upcoming workweek, with fluctuating highs in the 50s and 60s! Warmest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday at this time.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Some cooler weather returns for the end of the 10-day forecast, with more moisture around as well.

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime with the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.