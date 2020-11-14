Saturday Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths, 785 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths and 785 new cases Saturday -- a new daily record -- bringing the community total to 30,154 cases.

The most recent deaths include a woman and two men over the age of 80. The number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Douglas County is now 270.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,077.

