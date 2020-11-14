Advertisement

Saturday Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths, 785 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths and 785 new cases Saturday -- a new daily record -- bringing the community total to 30,154 cases.

The most recent deaths include a woman and two men over the age of 80. The number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Douglas County is now 270.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,077.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

