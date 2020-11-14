Salem Baptist Church in Omaha holds food drive for those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, Salem Baptist Church is hoping to spread warmth and joy through their Warm Hearts, Warm Hands event.

In light of the coronavirus - this year’s event is being held in a drive-thru style.

Volunteers hand out non-perishable food items that families needs, as well as hot soup and crackers from Hy-Vee.

The church is also partnering with Omaha Economic Development Corporation to give away hats and gloves to keep people warm during the winter.

This is Salem Baptist Church’s fourth food drive event - so far they’ve fed more than 1,000 families.

All of this - in an effort to help those who need it during this difficult time.

“We just want to make a difference in the community. We see, we recognize, we want to share the love of Christ with the community. This is what God called us to do, feed my sheep and that’s what we’re doing today,” said Tammy Brown, treasurer, trustee, and outreach coordinator with Salem Baptist Church.

The drive-thru event is happening until supplies run out.

Brown estimates they’ll feed 3 or 400 families today.

But if you missed out - there’s a Christmas giveaway event planned for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.