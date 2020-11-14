Plattsmouth Air Force veteran surprised with roof repair

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A disabled Nebraska veteran doesn’t have the strength or money for a major home repair. So workers from an Omaha roofing company made it their mission to get the job done.

He was proud to serve but Air Force veteran Chris had too much pride to ask for help on a leaky roof.

“I couldn’t afford to put a new roof on,” he said.

So a friend volunteered his name.

“This is amazing especially for those who don’t know about it -- I didn’t know about it. When Jen told me, she had recommended it and my heart skipped a couple of beats," Chris recalled.

The veteran’s need called to the attention of Rooforia Home Exteriors which has a yearly “Raise the Roof” donation contest.

“Especially being from a military family like I know how hard it is and the sacrifices you made, and this is the least we can do to say thank you," said Sarah Cano, Rooforia co-owner.

A bright sun on a brisk day gave the nine-member crew good weather for a rapid response to the company’s biggest roof give away so far.

The donated man-hours and materials mean the disabled Air Force vet will save $20,000 on a much needed new roof.

As a Master Sergeant, Chris completed five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before service-connected injuries forced his retirement just short of 20 years.

“I’ve heard of veterans getting the help, I’ve never been a part of the process and for those who are too proud like I am it’s really amazing,” he said.

And what better way to cap off a roof donation to an Air Force veteran than a flyover.

“You can just watch it happen and see from start to finish how it transforms from a better perspective than you would from the ground,” said Katie Jorgenson, drone pilot.

The project will be completed by Saturday and provide a new roof over the heads of the veteran and his four children. This is the third area-family to benefit from the donation by Rooforia and its suppliers.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.