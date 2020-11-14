ORBT debutes on Omaha’s streets Nov. 18

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next week Metro Transit will roll out its Omaha Rapid Bus Transit buses for the first day of service.

Drivers need to be aware of some changes on the road.

After its inception nearly six years ago, ORBT is ready to hit the streets Wednesday.

“This is an entirely new project with some new components and elements that we’ve never seen here in Omaha," said Metro Transit Outreach Coordinator Jason Rose.

Maybe the biggest surprise to drivers will be what’s called the “queue jump.”

At 84th and Dodge Streets, drivers heading eastbound will notice that ORBT buses will get a few seconds head start before the rest of the traffic gets a green light.

A bus light will illuminate when a bus is near, allowing for rapid transit on Route 2.

“At our peak time, buses are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes during the weekday from about seven in the morning until seven at night, and you’ll see a bus coming every 10 minutes,” Rose said.

The rapid transit service will have its own dedicated far-right lane.

All other drivers should stay out of the bus lane until they approach the dashed lines in order to make a right turn.

“We’re asking anyone that’s driving downtown to do that at the dashed line. Look for buses crossing the dashed line and then and then make your turn," Rose explained.

Some are still skeptical about ORBT’s success in the city, as buses are sometimes seen without passengers.

When it launches Wednesday, the service will offer free fare for four months in order to draw riders to its screens, rider announcements, and platforms.

“The entire transit experience is going to be a lot different and so we’re hoping that we can encourage folks to try it out and see that they can make a trip in ORBT as part of their week," Rose said.

Metro says the city will update traffic cabinets to use an adaptive system that recognizes traffic patterns.

The first ORBT bus will roll out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro added ridership has stabilized since the pandemic and will clean buses every day.

When it comes to measuring success, Metro said it will be focusing on reliability and time performance.

