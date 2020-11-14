Advertisement

One wounded in shooting near Prospect Hill

Police respond to shooting near 30th and Taylor Streets
Police respond to shooting near 30th and Taylor Streets(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to Nebraska Medicine for a gunshot injury following a reported shooting near 30th and Taylor Streets Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Omaha Police responded to the area around 3:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation call and witnesses reported hearing “15 or more” gunshots.

A person was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Their current condition is unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story.

