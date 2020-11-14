NSAA Football Championship finals will not be played at Memorial Stadium

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The State Football Championship Finals for high school football will not be held at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium on Nov. 23 and 24, the NSAA announced Friday night.

The games for Class A, B, C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be played at home sites on Nov. 20.

Locally, this includes the following:

Class A: Westside will host Elkhorn South

Class B: Elkhorn will host Aurora.

Class C2: Archbishop Bergan hosts Ord.

Game times will be agreed upon by participating schools. Host schools will be required to follow previously established NSAA postseason protocols.

The Class D6 State Football Championship Final will proceed as scheduled in Kearney at Cope Stadium on Nov. 20.

