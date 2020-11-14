Advertisement

NSAA Football Championship finals will not be played at Memorial Stadium

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The State Football Championship Finals for high school football will not be held at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium on Nov. 23 and 24, the NSAA announced Friday night.

The games for Class A, B, C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be played at home sites on Nov. 20.

Locally, this includes the following:

Class A: Westside will host Elkhorn South

Class B: Elkhorn will host Aurora.

Class C2: Archbishop Bergan hosts Ord.

Game times will be agreed upon by participating schools. Host schools will be required to follow previously established NSAA postseason protocols.

The Class D6 State Football Championship Final will proceed as scheduled in Kearney at Cope Stadium on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-vee 180th & Q
Omaha Police, Hy-Vee respond to planned anti-mask event this weekend
Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag
Pictures posted to Bushwacker’s Facebook pages are drawing criticism.
Outside reach of Omaha mask ordinance, Bushwackers draws criticism over crowded bar pictures
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts conducts a news conference remotely on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The...
Ricketts gives Nebraska a look at possible COVID-19 restrictions, puts hold on elective surgeries
Gov. Ricketts issues new, state-wide DHM as cases continue to surge in Nebraska.
Ricketts urges 'very small gatherings’ for Thanksgiving, hints at return to stricter COVID-19 directives

Latest News

Mixed messages about Thanksgiving safety
Mixed messages about Thanksgiving safety
ORBT bus lanes come to downtown Omaha
ORBT debutes on Omaha’s streets Nov. 18
A familiar program titled, “Be a Santa to a Senior,” is back this year, looking to spread...
Be a Santa for an Omaha senior
A plea for public support from the frontlines; 6 News spoke with a Nebraska Medicine nurse in...
ICU nurse calls on Nebraskans to step up amid surge of COVID cases