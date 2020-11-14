Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Slightly warmer but windy weekend, with a few showers Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is starting off with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with mostly clear skies in the Metro. Clouds will increase throughout the morning, with some patchy drizzle possible.

Highs in Omaha will warm into the mid to upper-50s this afternoon, with some clearing allowing for highs in the lower-60s closer to the Kansas border. Winds could gust up to 25 mph throughout the day, but higher gusts (up to 45 mph) will arrive behind a cold front this evening.

Very windy by Saturday evening (WOWT)

This front will also bring us the chance for a few light showers primarily this evening. Rain moves out overnight, with decreasing clouds and lows in the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but winds will still be gusty – especially in the morning. Gusts up to 35 mph likely. Highs Sunday will just top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s, very typical for this time of year.

Dry and breezy conditions continue for the upcoming workweek, with fluctuating highs in the 50s and 60s! Warmest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday at this time.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Some cooler weather returns for the end of the 10-day forecast, with more moisture around as well.

