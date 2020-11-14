Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-vee 180th & Q
Omaha Police, Hy-Vee respond to planned anti-mask event this weekend
Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag
Pictures posted to Bushwacker’s Facebook pages are drawing criticism.
Outside reach of Omaha mask ordinance, Bushwackers draws criticism over crowded bar pictures
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts conducts a news conference remotely on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The...
Ricketts gives Nebraska a look at possible COVID-19 restrictions, puts hold on elective surgeries
Gov. Ricketts issues new, state-wide DHM as cases continue to surge in Nebraska.
Ricketts urges 'very small gatherings’ for Thanksgiving, hints at return to stricter COVID-19 directives

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Mixed messages about Thanksgiving safety
Mixed messages about Thanksgiving safety
NSAA Football Championship finals will not be played at Memorial Stadium