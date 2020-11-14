Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

