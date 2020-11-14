Be a Santa for an Omaha senior

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 2020 has taken a toll on those living in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

A familiar program titled, “Be a Santa to a Senior,” is back this year, looking to spread holiday cheer to seniors in need.

“It’s a program we’ve been excited about for a number of years,” said Tim Shanahan, general manager of Home Instead.

The program provides gifts to senior citizens in assisted-living facilities during the holidays. With many seniors in quarantine because of the pandemic, home instead is trying to help with the isolation.

“We’re always trying to tackle social isolation,” said Shanahan. “That’s a big, big deal to us at Home Instead. And this year, obviously you got seniors who are under quarantine for really long lengths of time, trying to get healthy. And it would be nice for them to experience a taste of the holidays.”

The process is easy. You will find Christmas trees set up at several local Hy-Vee stores. Simply take one of the paper ornaments off the tree, purchase the gifts, and bring them back to the Hy-Vee store, unwrapped.

Most of the seniors are looking for simple gifts.

“Like on this card right here,” said Shanahan. “We’ve got white socks, medium drawstring sweatpants, some gloves. They really just need the essentials is really what they’re after.”

Shanahan said your help is needed to make seniors feel connected and loved during this challenging year. More than 600 seniors are taking part in the program this year which runs until Nov. 29.

If you’re interested in helping out, you can learn more or make a donation at the program’s website.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following six Hy-Vee locations:

Hy-Vee, 747 N 132nd St., Omaha, NE 68154

Hy-Vee, 3410 N 156th St., Omaha, NE 68116

Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68114

Hy-Vee, 14591 Stoney Brook Blvd., Omaha, NE 68137

Hy-Vee, 1000 S 178th St., Omaha, NE 68118

Hy-Vee, 10808 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68164

