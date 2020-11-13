Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cold morning will rebound quickly this afternoon with sunshine!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest morning so far in November is what you’ll encounter heading out the door today. With sunshine and a south wind we’ll be able to warm into the upper 40s, just shy of the average high of 50 degrees.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds will be noticeable too with gusts to 25 mph likely but a few up to 30 mph are possible in Nebraska too.

Friday Wind Gust (WOWT)

Watch out for some areas of drizzle near and east of the Missouri River Saturday morning. We should be above 32 degrees though so I expect limited impacts. A couple of lat afternoon showers are also possible but again the impact from those is low.

Sunday will be a little cooler in the lower 50s but windy as well with gusts to near 40 mph from the northwest. Nothing too strong but just enough to be annoying on a sunny day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.