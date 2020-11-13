Pandemic slows King Lake’s flood recovery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic’s throwing a curveball at King Lake. The flood-stricken community has a long way to go in their comeback, but they’re not letting anything get in their way.

Cyndi Borden remembers it well; people rushing into her home, floodwaters rising

“We were rescued out of here along with 12 other people and animals,” said Borden, Founder, The King’s Garden. Borden lives, and runs a ministry out a King Lake home, which was one of the few to escape massive damage.

“It’s been the center of helping the community rebuild,” said Borden, noting they’re doing it without federal funds. King Lake sits on a floodplain, disqualifying it from a lot of assistance.

“That’s frustrating because we’re not going anywhere. king lake is here to stay.” said Borden, noting it’s not so easy to just get up and go.

“This is the only home that a lot of people have known, so we’re building the community better and stronger than ever before.”

They’re relying on a lot volunteers to get it done, and COVID-19 is getting in the way.

“We had beautiful volunteers lined up all the way through October, and I think it was the 15th of March, and all of the sudden we started getting phones and they all got cancelled,” said Jill Borgelt, a volunteer with The King’s Garden. “[It’s been] so, so much slower than we were hoping, so people could be back in their homes. We were hoping by Thanksgiving, now we’re hoping by Christmas.”

Either way, Borden told 6 News they’ll make it happen. “With this rebuild and all of the love and help that’s come from across the country, this community is here to stay.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.