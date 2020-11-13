Advertisement

Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary

The new Game & Watch retails for $50.
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.(Source: Nintendo, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.

The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.

It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).

The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag
Gov. Ricketts issues new, state-wide DHM as cases continue to surge in Nebraska.
Ricketts urges 'very small gatherings’ for Thanksgiving, hints at return to stricter COVID-19 directives
(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
(MGN)
Thursday Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,343 new cases from two days of testing
Hy-vee 180th & Q
Omaha police, Hy-vee respond to planned anti-mask event this weekend

Latest News

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta’s deadly path
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
2 dead, 1 missing in blast at Conn. veterans hospital outbuilding
Teachers who have face-to-face interactions with their students are worried about their risks...
Worries about virus safety stresses teachers at in-person schools
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies