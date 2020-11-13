Advertisement

Nebraska MBB lands first 5-star recruit in history in Bryce McGowens

Source: Husker Athletics
Source: Husker Athletics(Nebraska Athletic Department)
By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Bryce McGowens, a five-star recruit from South Carolina, has signed with the Nebraska men’s basketball program.

McGowens is the younger brother of Nebraska Trey McGowens, a newcomer to the Huskers this year after transferring from Pitt.

Bryce is a consensus top-35 recruit in the class of 2021. Coach Fred Hoiberg said that landing him changes the course of the program.

“I believe that signing Bryce changes the whole trajectory of our program.” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He is the centerpiece of what I believe is the strongest class that Nebraska basketball has ever signed. Since I’ve been here, we have talked about building a program that can have sustained success, and adding a player of Bryce’s caliber shows that we building something special here. It shows that Nebraska can compete for some of the top players in the country. It also says a lot about the type of person that Bryce is. He wanted to go to a place where he can create a legacy and help Nebraska basketball reach new heights.”

McGowens is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound shooting guard.

“As a player, Bryce is an elite scorer, a perimeter player who is efficient from all three levels,” Hoiberg said. “He uses his size well to create mismatches and possesses the athletic ability to play a number of spots in our system. His skill set meshes with the up-tempo style we play, and he has the ability and potential to flourish in the system.”

