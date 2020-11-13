Nebraska MBB lands first 5-star recruit in history in Bryce McGowens

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Bryce McGowens, a five-star recruit from South Carolina, has signed with the Nebraska men’s basketball program.

McGowens is the younger brother of Nebraska Trey McGowens, a newcomer to the Huskers this year after transferring from Pitt.

Bryce is a consensus top-35 recruit in the class of 2021. Coach Fred Hoiberg said that landing him changes the course of the program.

Caught @CoachHoiberg installing a new cutout this morning. 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/qe5lxmitAE — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) November 13, 2020

“I believe that signing Bryce changes the whole trajectory of our program.” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He is the centerpiece of what I believe is the strongest class that Nebraska basketball has ever signed. Since I’ve been here, we have talked about building a program that can have sustained success, and adding a player of Bryce’s caliber shows that we building something special here. It shows that Nebraska can compete for some of the top players in the country. It also says a lot about the type of person that Bryce is. He wanted to go to a place where he can create a legacy and help Nebraska basketball reach new heights.”

McGowens is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound shooting guard.

“As a player, Bryce is an elite scorer, a perimeter player who is efficient from all three levels,” Hoiberg said. “He uses his size well to create mismatches and possesses the athletic ability to play a number of spots in our system. His skill set meshes with the up-tempo style we play, and he has the ability and potential to flourish in the system.”

