Ricketts gives Nebraska a look at possible COVID-19 restrictions, puts hold on elective surgeries

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At a news conference Friday on the Nebraska COVID-19 response, Gov. Pete Ricketts laid out a possible scenario for shutting down in-person dining, restricting gatherings, and ceasing youth extracurricular activities.

Ricketts hinted on Thursday that he may impose stricter directed health measures than the DHMs he put in place earlier in the week. A new directed health measure coming today, the governor said, will put Class D4E elective surgeries on hold.

During the news conference, the governor reviewed a chart showing what restrictions will be put in place if Nebraska goes “into the red” in terms of hospital capacity. Ricketts said the first day capacity moves to 25% of staffed hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients moves Nebraska into that restrictive scenario — and the state won’t move out of that designation until the 7-day rolling average falls below that percentage.

Ricketts said Nebraska currently has 20% of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The local medical community has been urging officials to act while sounding the alarm about hospital capacity.

The governor said repeatedly that he will not allow mask mandates in cities, counties, or individual health districts, but noted that some city charters do allow for mask ordinances, such as the one in place in Omaha.

“Masks work, but they’re just one tool,” he said.

He again urged Nebraskans to consider limiting holiday gatherings.

Ricketts has been attending his news conferences virtually as he and his wife are currently under quarantine since Tuesday after they were notified someone they attended a dinner party with over the weekend had tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, the governor said he had not yet been tested.

