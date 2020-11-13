Advertisement

Friday Nov. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports seven deaths, 627 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported seven deaths and 627 new cases Friday, bringing the community total to 29,369 cases.

The most recent deaths were a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, and two women and two men in their 80s. To date, 267 people in the county have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The most recent local positivity rate was 29.2%, as reported by DCHD on Sunday.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 11 COVID-19 update
Nov. 10 COVID-19 update
Nov. 9 COVID-19 update
Nov. 8 COVID-19 update
Nov. 7 COVID-19 update
Nov. 6 COVID-19 update
Nov. 5 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag
Hy-vee 180th & Q
Omaha Police, Hy-Vee respond to planned anti-mask event this weekend
Gov. Ricketts issues new, state-wide DHM as cases continue to surge in Nebraska.
Ricketts urges 'very small gatherings’ for Thanksgiving, hints at return to stricter COVID-19 directives
(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
(MGN)
Thursday Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,343 new cases from two days of testing

Latest News

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour updates the latest COVID-19 stats for the county...
LIVE AT 2PM: Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Teachers who have face-to-face interactions with their students are worried about their risks...
Worries about virus safety stresses teachers at in-person schools
Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education