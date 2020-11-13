Friday Nov. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports seven deaths, 627 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported seven deaths and 627 new cases Friday, bringing the community total to 29,369 cases.

The most recent deaths were a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, and two women and two men in their 80s. To date, 267 people in the county have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The most recent local positivity rate was 29.2%, as reported by DCHD on Sunday.

You've asked what you can do to lift the spirits of our frontline workers. Wear your mask. Show your support. Messages like this go a long way! Are you wearing red today to support health care staff? We would love to see your pics! Please use #WearRedBeProudNE and #NEMEDSTRONG. pic.twitter.com/3OyOFcsJpf — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 13, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

