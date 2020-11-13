Friday Nov. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports seven deaths, 627 new cases
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department reported seven deaths and 627 new cases Friday, bringing the community total to 29,369 cases.
The most recent deaths were a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, and two women and two men in their 80s. To date, 267 people in the county have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The most recent local positivity rate was 29.2%, as reported by DCHD on Sunday.
