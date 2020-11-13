Advertisement

Elkhorn woman looks for answers after unlicensed contractor doesn’t finish job

Construction tools
Construction tools(WEAU)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After cleanup for a broken water pipe an Elkhorn senior citizen is left high and dry by a remodeling contractor.

She remembers popular words from the 1960′s but 79-year-old Sharon French doesn’t like that her new basement walls are groovy.

She paid $4,700 or three fourths down for walls and flooring, but contractor James Blann left much of the project unfinished.

“It isn’t easy for a 79-year-old lady to go chasing up and down the steps to go to the bathroom when there’s a bathroom down here and it’s not usable because he took off the damn foundation,” said French.

But no permit has been pulled and the city says James Blann is not a licensed contractor.

Sharon says it has been a month since the contractor promised to come back and smooth out the drywall and paint. But she’s had a rough time getting ahold of him since.

Without returned phone calls Sharon worries the money she paid the contractor won’t be returned.

French said, “I’m a widow for 16 years and I know my husband would be very upset that I fell for this dumb thing you know.”

Sharon used most of an insurance settlement to pay for what she got so now with her own money she must hire another contractor to finish the job.

They’ll have to prove to me that they’re a legitimate contractor or a fixer-upper," said French.

An Omaha Police fraud detective is investigating Sharon’s complaint against the contractor. James Blann has not returned our voice message or texts. The business name he used is also the same as an unrelated construction company, so we won’t name it to avoid confusion.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill
Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may...
Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma

Latest News

Surge in Nebraska-6:30PM
The pandemic has slowed recovery for this flood-stricken community.
Pandemic slows flood recovery - 6:30PM
Conestoga bus service stops- 6:30PM
Surging cases in Nebraska-5PM
Surging cases in Nebraska-5PM