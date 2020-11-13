Election 2020: NBC calls presidential race in remaining states

(NBC) - NBC News called Georgia and North Carolina races Friday afternoon, hours after calling the Arizona race.

President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia, picking up 16 Electoral College votes in winning the state, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat for president in almost 30 years. President Trump picked up North Carolina, which he won four years ago, for a gain of 15 electoral votes.

The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump. The outcome in Georgia, however, is subject to a planned recount of the state’s votes.

NBC News projected overnight that Biden had won Arizona.

The state’s 11 Electoral College votes bring Biden’s lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election.

NBC News projected Biden the overall presidential winner on Saturday. Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there.

The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated by NBC News as “too close to call” and a hand recount is being conducted in Georgia.

The Associated Press has not yet called races in North Carolina and Georgia. [MAP]

