David’s Evening Forecast - Staying breezy but warmer for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Abundant sunshine across the area this afternoon helped to warm temperatures a bit compared to yesterday, but we are still on the cool side compared to our normal high of 50. Winds have been on the breezy side as well, gusting out of the south over 20mph at times. Winds will back off a little this evening, but will still be noticeable into the overnight. That will help to keep temperatures a bit warmer than last night, only dipping into the mid and low 30s. Temperatures may actually start to climb as we approach sunrise Saturday.

We may see some limited sunshine early Saturday, but clouds will quickly thicken up leading to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. South breezes will continue, pulling in some warmer air. Temperatures should push into the low and mid 50s around the region, with the warmest temperatures south of I-80. As clouds thicken, some patchy drizzle will be possible during the afternoon. A cold front will approach the area late in the day, with some spotty showers possible as the front moves through. Any rainfall will be limited.

Sunshine returns on Sunday but so do the breezy northwest winds. Temperatures should still be able to recover to near 50 degrees Sunday afternoon. A stretch of much warmer weather is expected to begin on Monday. Sunny skies and a south breeze will help temperatures to jump into the 60s Monday afternoon. We may see a little set back on Tuesday, but more upper 50s and 60s are expected through at least Friday of next week. Our next chance for any moisture holds off until next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.