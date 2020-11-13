Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s Lindsay Krause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years as a high school volleyball player. Four state titles.

That’s on the resume for Lindsay Krause.

She’s on of the top volleyball recruits in the entire country and is part of a loaded 2021 recruiting class set to join the Nebraska volleyball team.

Krause, the 2019/20 Gatorade Player of the Year, loves playing in and thriving in big moments like state title games.

“Nothing beats that feeling, like just being on that championship court. So, being able to repeat that every year has just been great,” Krause said.

Skutt head coach Renee Saunders, who’s led the school to six straight volleyball titles now, is extremely proud of Krause.

Saunders said Krause has shown immense growth as a player and as a leader.

She said Lindsay truly cares about other people and her actions show it.

“Her ability to, like, care for her teammates and make them better and help them along the way, I think, set her apart from a lot of players I’ve seen," Saunders said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.