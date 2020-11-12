Thursday Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,343 new cases from two days of testing

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 1,343 new cases over a two-day span. The community total is now 28,742.

No results were processed Wednesday due to the Veterans Day holiday, so today’s report includes two days’ worth of testing. Even still, the new case totals amount to about 671 new positive cases of COVID-19 each day — more than the previous one-day new cases record of 641 reported Saturday.

As of Wednesday, there was an 86% hospital occupancy with 215 medical and surgical beds available. There were 54 ICU beds available for an 82% occupancy rate, according to DCHD. They also reported 42 people on ventilators.

During the past two weeks, 391 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in K-12 schools, including 216 staff and 175 students, DCHD said. There are 657 people in quarantine and 1,538 being self -monitored.

Last week’s local positivity rate was 29.2%, DCHD reported on Sunday.

Critical care anesthesiologist Dr. Dan Johnson shared his warning for what was coming at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, here is his updated message to family and loved ones from his Facebook page. Please read. https://t.co/AqqSXfQsvC pic.twitter.com/qMo5PXJGTJ — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 12, 2020

Please listen to this warning from Dr. James Lawler. pic.twitter.com/nZVfKuA8xQ — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 11, 2020

