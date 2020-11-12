Advertisement

Therapists turn to creativity juggling COVID & Seasonal Affective Disorder

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic. The colder weather. Daylight hours shrinking. All contribute to the start of a rough season for some as the weather changes.

And it means psychologists have to work a lot harder to meet their patients' needs.

For many, Winter is a glorified Target commercial, full of solstice, excitement and cheer. But for others, the shorter days, less natural light and now, extreme isolation, can be fatal.

“Suicide happens when you don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. You don’t think that things are gonna get better.” said Bruce Huginin, Licensed Therapist and Executive Director of A Better Way Therapy. Especially with the increased push to work from home, Hugunin added seclusion can lead to nasty habits, like a poor diet, which affects sleep.

He recommended people start thinking about exploring or reigniting outdoor hobbies like running or walking. And if you do that, keep your head up. “You force yourself to walk with your head up, look at the birds and the clouds; you start sending some difference signals to your brain." he stated.

For the younger generation , Dr. LeAnn Lape-Brinkman urged parents not to count on kids' resilience. In fact, the Woodhaven child psychologist said offering a daily routine can offset anxiety and confusion; even now.

“The more structure and consistency they have in their lives, the more secure they feel and the less likely they are to feel depressed or get in rut," she explained.

Normally Dr. Lape-Brinkman would recommend traveling or visiting family to combat seasonal struggles, but of course much of that is tougher because businesses have either adjusted their hours, traveling is too risky or other cities have tighter restrictions.

Though solutions aren’t as flexible as years past, Brinkman coined the phrase ‘Quaran-team.' “Just very small group that parents know are being careful could help kids interact with each other more and that could really make a difference.”

Brinkman also said not to minimize how the change in schools, extra curricular activities, events, etc., impacts children. As adults we can recall memories and look past this, but to kids, these are moments they will be robbed of.

So, encouraging them, listening to them and getting them as much natural sunlight as possible can have a profound effect on their health.

For adults and parents, light therapy is another option. Brinkman suggested artificial sun lamps. People can sit or work near them for up to 20 minutes and expect a positive impact on brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Omaha native named possible member for Biden, Harris team
(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill

Latest News

The pandemic. The colder weather. Daylight hours shrinking. All contribute to the start of a...
Seasonal Affective Disorder during COVID
UNMC doctors are sounding the alarm. They are projecting 10-14 days from now our hospitals will...
Hospital capacity in jeopardy as COVID cases rise
UNMC doctors are sounding the alarm. They are projecting 10-14 days from now our hospitals will...
Hospital capacity in jeopardy as COVID cases climb
A picture of Creighton University
Return of college students a key driver in COVID surge, warn top doctors