Therapists turn to creativity juggling COVID & Seasonal Affective Disorder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic. The colder weather. Daylight hours shrinking. All contribute to the start of a rough season for some as the weather changes.

And it means psychologists have to work a lot harder to meet their patients' needs.

For many, Winter is a glorified Target commercial, full of solstice, excitement and cheer. But for others, the shorter days, less natural light and now, extreme isolation, can be fatal.

“Suicide happens when you don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. You don’t think that things are gonna get better.” said Bruce Huginin, Licensed Therapist and Executive Director of A Better Way Therapy. Especially with the increased push to work from home, Hugunin added seclusion can lead to nasty habits, like a poor diet, which affects sleep.

He recommended people start thinking about exploring or reigniting outdoor hobbies like running or walking. And if you do that, keep your head up. “You force yourself to walk with your head up, look at the birds and the clouds; you start sending some difference signals to your brain." he stated.

For the younger generation , Dr. LeAnn Lape-Brinkman urged parents not to count on kids' resilience. In fact, the Woodhaven child psychologist said offering a daily routine can offset anxiety and confusion; even now.

“The more structure and consistency they have in their lives, the more secure they feel and the less likely they are to feel depressed or get in rut," she explained.

Normally Dr. Lape-Brinkman would recommend traveling or visiting family to combat seasonal struggles, but of course much of that is tougher because businesses have either adjusted their hours, traveling is too risky or other cities have tighter restrictions.

Though solutions aren’t as flexible as years past, Brinkman coined the phrase ‘Quaran-team.' “Just very small group that parents know are being careful could help kids interact with each other more and that could really make a difference.”

Brinkman also said not to minimize how the change in schools, extra curricular activities, events, etc., impacts children. As adults we can recall memories and look past this, but to kids, these are moments they will be robbed of.

So, encouraging them, listening to them and getting them as much natural sunlight as possible can have a profound effect on their health.

For adults and parents, light therapy is another option. Brinkman suggested artificial sun lamps. People can sit or work near them for up to 20 minutes and expect a positive impact on brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.