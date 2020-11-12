The Holiday Lights Festival will go on but with changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha celebrates its 21st season of the Holiday Lights Festival this year.

The lights will shine in The Old Market and downtown area, and in north and south Omaha along 24th street from November 20th through January 4th.

This year’s Omaha Holiday Lights Festival won’t look the way it did years ago. Construction on the Gene Lehey Mall has taken away a great deal of downtown Omaha’s Christmas lights scene. And on top of that this year we’re dealing with a pandemic.

COVID-19 won’t stop Omaha’s Christmas festival, city officials say we just have to celebrate in a different way.

“Things are different they have to be different we have to be concerned about the health and safety and welfare of our kids and our families,” said Mayor Stothert.

In a news conference today. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told us there are some events that won’t happen this year.,

“For the safety of everyone this year the ice-skating rink will not be open,” said Stothert. “The concert that is usually held at the holland will not be held this year.”

But there are businesses in The Old Market that have lights draped around trees, and some business already has their holiday lights on.

Toney Mongello owns Monster Club. He says one advantage they have in The Old Market is the ability to walk around outside.

“Kid from Chicago we used to go down to state street kind of walk the windows and here in The Old Market you can kind of do the same thing,” said Mongello. “It’s charming still, they have the carriage rides through here and yes it definitely helps business.”

Mayor Stothert says we all need to stay safe, but she believes we all need a little holiday spirit, especially this year.

The holiday lights firework show will fire up at seven p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks will be launched near CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

People can watch the fireworks from their cars. MECA will provide free parking in designated parking lots.

More information is available on the Holiday Lights Festival website.

