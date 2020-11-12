Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning cold front will make for a cold and breezy Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmest part of the day will be this morning and it won’t be all that warm to begin with. The high will be close to 40 degrees around mid morning then fall into the 30s this afternoon thanks to passing cold front.

Thursday Forecast
Northwest wind gusts to 30 mph will make the temps falling through the 30s feel even colder. Those gusts will be very prevalent after 10am and continue through sunset. Wind chills in the 20s are likely this afternoon.

Wind gust Thursday
We’ll see temps climb a bit more Friday with highs into the 40s during the afternoon. South wind gusts to 30 mph will help us get there. Warmer highs in the 50s return Saturday followed by colder 40s and strong wind Sunday. A lot of ups and down through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
