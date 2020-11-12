Return of college students a key driver in COVID surge, warn top doctors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Top doctors are warning the return of students to college campuses this summer is likely playing a big role in the surge of COVID cases across the Midwest; and Metro area campuses are likely no exception.

At Creighton University they’ve been working hard to keep COVID at bay, but still, cases have been rising.

“I definitely think it’s outside of classes that things start to go downhill,” said Abigail Santana, a student at Creighton. “It just depends on how serious people take it and what they want to do.”

And that’s exactly what the experts are warning.

“Colleges have been a real source of spread because you bring people in from many different places, they’re living together, they’re recreating together, they’re doing all the things college students do,” said Dr. Andrew Pavia, a fellow at the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

More than 420 Creighton students have tested positive since returning to campus in August, and they’re not alone. UNO has seen nearly 270 student cases of COVID; UNL more than 1300 cases, including students, staff, and faculty.

“Unfortunately, what we’ve seen is that when colleges and high-schools reopened there was a big surge in infection in young people,” said Dr. Pavia, noting it quickly spread far beyond any campus. “Within two to four weeks we saw that spreading into all other age groups because there is no bubble in which colleges exist.”

Students are being urged to get tested before heading home for Thanksgiving.

“We believe testing should be done prior to leaving campus and then once again when at home,” said Gerri Taylor, American College Health Association, COVID-19 Task Force

Both Creighton and UNO are leaving it up to their students to make good choices.

“We do believe the best we can do to mitigate the spread is by embracing our community standards,” said Tricia Sharrar, Vice Provost, Academic Administration, and Operations, at Creighton. “So continuing to wear that face-covering indoors and outdoors, practice that social distancing, and really practice good hand hygiene.”

Kailey Wilson is going home to Colorado and told 6 News she’ll do her best to stay safe.

“My parents are starting to get to that age where it can be a little scary if they were to contract the virus,” said the Creighton student. So I’m going to do my part and just stay in my house, kind of stay away from everyone, and if I’m around people to wear my mask, and practice social distancing." Both Wilson and Santana said they’ll be getting tested before going home.

Creighton’s plan all along has been to send students home at Thanksgiving and not have them return until the end of January. It’s part of their effort to slow the spread of COVID during peak flu season. When they do return in January, all 2300 students living in residence will be tested, as they were in August.

