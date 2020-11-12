Advertisement

Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million

‘The Spirit of the Rose’ is the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.(Source: Sotheby's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An incredibly rare, purple-pink diamond just sold for a record $26.6 million.

The nearly 15 carat stone is called “The Spirit of the Rose” and was cut from an even-larger rough diamond, according to the auction company Sotheby’s.

The gem was mined in Russia in 2017 and took a year to cut and polish the oval-shaped stone.

Then it went on display in Hong Kong and Singapore ahead of Wednesday’s sale, where it went to an unknown buyer.

Sotheby’s says “The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma
Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may...
Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County provides hospital occupancy update

Latest News

Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Artists clown a botched sculpture restoration as looking "like a cartoon."
Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal