OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At ENT Head and Neck Surgery, you can get it all done at their office. At your convenience, you can get x-rays, CAT scans and other in-office procedures you’d normally go to a separate place to get done.

Find out more with Dr. Thomas Dobleman and Dave Webber in this Omaha Everyday!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.