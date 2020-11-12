Omaha council seat opens with 5th District councilman’s election to state legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congratulating Rich Pahls on his election to the Nebraska State Legislature, the Omaha City Council announced Thursday they were accepting applications for his 5th District council seat.

The selected applicant would serve in the seat for the duration of Pahls' term, which ends June 6, 2021, starting in January.

Those interested in applying must be a registered voter residing in Omaha District 5 for at least one year.

Applicants must submit a letter and their resume to the Omaha City Clerk by 3 p.m. Dec. 3. These can be hand-delivered; emailed to cityclerk@cityofomaha.org; or sent to City Clerk Elizabeth Butler, Omaha/Douglas Civic Center, 1819 Farnam St. Suite LC-1, Omaha NE 68183.

According to a news release from the council, interviews may be conducted by councilmembers prior to the council’s expected announcement of nominees on Dec. 17. Those nominees will appear on the Dec. 22 City Council agenda, at which time the council will vote to fill the seat.

The new councilmember is expected to be inaugurated at the Jan. 12 council meeting.

