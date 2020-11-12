Advertisement

Omaha council seat opens with 5th District councilman’s election to state legislature

Omaha Councilman Rich Pahls
Omaha Councilman Rich Pahls(City of Omaha)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congratulating Rich Pahls on his election to the Nebraska State Legislature, the Omaha City Council announced Thursday they were accepting applications for his 5th District council seat.

The selected applicant would serve in the seat for the duration of Pahls' term, which ends June 6, 2021, starting in January.

Those interested in applying must be a registered voter residing in Omaha District 5 for at least one year.

Applicants must submit a letter and their resume to the Omaha City Clerk by 3 p.m. Dec. 3. These can be hand-delivered; emailed to cityclerk@cityofomaha.org; or sent to City Clerk Elizabeth Butler, Omaha/Douglas Civic Center, 1819 Farnam St. Suite LC-1, Omaha NE 68183.

According to a news release from the council, interviews may be conducted by councilmembers prior to the council’s expected announcement of nominees on Dec. 17. Those nominees will appear on the Dec. 22 City Council agenda, at which time the council will vote to fill the seat.

The new councilmember is expected to be inaugurated at the Jan. 12 council meeting.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill
Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may...
Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County provides hospital occupancy update

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and breezy evening, sunshine returns Friday
Cold and breezy evening, sunshine returns Friday
The Holiday Lights Festival will go on but with changes
Gov. Ricketts issues new, state-wide DHM as cases continue to surge in Nebraska.
During COVID-19 update, Ricketts urges 'very small gatherings’ for Thanksgiving