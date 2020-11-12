Advertisement

Omaha chiropractor accused of sexual assault faces judge

By Roger Hamer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha chiropractor accused of sexual assault made his first appearance in a Douglas County Court Monday.

Fifty-one-year-old Matthew Skaff operates Skaff Chiropractic and Wellness near 117th and West Center Road.

A 50-year-old female patient claims that Skaff sexually assaulted her at his home.

The victim told police she thinks Skaff drugged her.

Skaff claims that’s not true and maintains he and the alleged victim engaged in consensual sex.

Bond was set at $75,000 and Skaff is to not have any contact with the victim.

A preliminary hearing is set for December 11th.

