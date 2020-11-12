LIVE: During COVID-19 update, Ricketts urges 'very small gatherings’ for Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday asked Nebraskans to modify their plans for Thanksgiving gatherings, limiting any such get-together to very small groups.

Ricketts, attending Thursday’s news conference virtually after he spent time with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, said he had not yet been tested. He said not enough time had passed for his results to be accurate, and that he would need to remain quarantined for 14 days following the contact regardless of his test result.

The governor reinforced the directed health measures that went into effect Wednesday and reminded Nebraskans to wear masks when patronizing indoor businesses.

6 News ask Ricketts whether he was tired of asking Nebraskans to do the right thing, and whether stricter measures needed to be taken. He said his messaging about face masks is an education process and that masks “are just a tool” to help prevent spread and that we need to get back to the good habits we had in the spring.

Dr. Gary Anton, the state’s chief medical officer, said the highest number of new cases in the state are in Scottsbluff, but that statewide, COVID-19 cases are way up, from Grand Island to Norfolk, and Omaha and Lincoln areas. Anton emphasized that cases are very much impacting assisted-living facilities; 64% — or 320 — of these facilities across the state are dealing with positive cases.

2,095 residents have tested positive.

2,081 staff have tested positive.

256 have died, making up 35-37% of all COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska in recent weeks.

The governor also welcomed a COVID-19 survivor to share his experience with the virus. He talked about the complications he developed while fighting COVID-19.

COVID-19 survivor Steve Schrader at the podium now with wife Ann by his side. He spent 37-days in hospital, 19-days on a ventilator. “It’s Russian Roulette says his wife. It’s not to be taken lightly.” His message is wear a mask and avoid big groups. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/aXauhDARP4 — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) November 12, 2020

