LIVE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives COVID-19 response update

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is holding a state update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Watch our livestream above, in our apps, or on our Facebook page.

The governor said that hospitals are reducing elective surgeries in order to preserve hospital capacities as Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, particularly among older adults. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been extremely low among children and younger adults, she said.

COVID-19 hospitalization data on the state’s website will be updated to include age demographics, she said.

Asked about the delays in COVID-19 testing, the governor said the state is working to “adjust this process” and “streamline the processing” while also looking for opportunities to expand testing.

The governor said Iowa recognizes community spread is affecting the state and that officials are focused on messaging, spreading the word to “mask up” and take other measures to help control the spread of the virus.

Reynolds also urged Iowans to continue to follow protective guidance regarding social distancing and facemasks in coming weeks and as they enjoy spectating and preparing for the upcoming state high school football championship. Additional santization measures will be in place at the arena, where capacity will be capped and facemasks will be required along the concourse, she said.

“Each of us has the ability to make a difference over the next few weeks, and I believe we all want the end of this month to look a lot different than it did when it started,” she said. “And together we can make that happen, and we must.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.