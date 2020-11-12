Advertisement

LIVE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives COVID-19 response update

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is holding a state update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Watch our livestream above, in our apps, or on our Facebook page.

The governor said that hospitals are reducing elective surgeries in order to preserve hospital capacities as Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, particularly among older adults. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been extremely low among children and younger adults, she said.

COVID-19 hospitalization data on the state’s website will be updated to include age demographics, she said.

Asked about the delays in COVID-19 testing, the governor said the state is working to “adjust this process” and “streamline the processing” while also looking for opportunities to expand testing.

The governor said Iowa recognizes community spread is affecting the state and that officials are focused on messaging, spreading the word to “mask up” and take other measures to help control the spread of the virus.

Reynolds also urged Iowans to continue to follow protective guidance regarding social distancing and facemasks in coming weeks and as they enjoy spectating and preparing for the upcoming state high school football championship. Additional santization measures will be in place at the arena, where capacity will be capped and facemasks will be required along the concourse, she said.

“Each of us has the ability to make a difference over the next few weeks, and I believe we all want the end of this month to look a lot different than it did when it started,” she said. “And together we can make that happen, and we must.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma
Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may...
Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County provides hospital occupancy update

Latest News

Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Clothing closet full of donations at Siena Francis House, Nov. 10, 2020
How to Help: Siena Fracis House needs donations of all kinds